WVU Medicine announces leadership changes

Leadership roles are shifting in the northern markets of the West Virginia University Health System, following a recent announcement.

Dave Phillips, the CEO of Barnesville Hospital, will take on the added responsibility of serving as CEO of Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz.

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital will have its first chief operating officer, as Tony Martinelli — currently senior administrator and assistant vice president at Harrison Community Hospital — will assume that role.

Martinelli is moving to Glen Dale because Dr. David Hess, the CEO at Reynolds, will now split his time between that hospital and WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital as the new Uniontown CEO.

Those changes are contingent upon the appropriate board and regulatory approvals and will occur after WVU Health System closes on the transactions that bring those three hospitals into the health system.

Douglass Harrison will continue to serve as president and CEO of Wheeling Hospital.

“Our senior leaders of our northern market are uniquely positioned to align their respective hospitals and ensure we are delivering the best possible healthcare to the people of the Northern Panhandle and eastern Ohio,” Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “I have the utmost faith that they will strengthen the already great work of their hospitals.”