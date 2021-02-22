Expanded Moxie on the Main to have grand opening on Friday

Bruce Yarnall

Members of the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce will join Denise Kozak (Jackson) at noon Friday for a ribbon-cutting for the Barnesville native’s expanded Moxie on the Main at 125 E. Main St.

Kozak’s store offers shoppers interesting home décor, especially refurbished farmhouse furniture, and is now adding boutique clothing. She purchased the building three years ago, recently removing interior office partitions, installing new overhead lighting, and refurbishing the wood sales floor.

The business launched in 2018 as a “pop-up” during the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. “We literally sold out of every piece of furniture on display. Paityn’s Place (Cindy Street) joined me in putting her signs around the shop and it just mended so well, and we did phenomenal that year!”

“One of the best things that I ever started was painting old, vintage furniture,” Kozak beams. “I started by painting an old buffet that we used for the cake table at the reception of our daughter’s vintage wedding – and had tons of compliments on how it turned out.”

From that “ah ha” moment, the hunt was on “chasing down buffets, vanities and unique pieces (traveling many miles) to paint and display.”

Initially, there was no plan to start a furniture business. Kozak credits her family for the launch of the business. “With the help of our two daughters, their families, and my husband; we got through the crazy busy of getting the shop ready.”

The name was selected by a co-worker who when asked to describe Denise with one word, said, “Moxie” meaning energy, pep, courage, and determination. “And that is how I picked the name,” Kozak said.

Moxie on the Main offers vintage painted, farmhouse style furniture and stylish clothing for women (all sizes), accessories, and some shoes, Kozak said. She will also paint currently owned furniture for customers.

The storeroom is wide open, banked by exposed brick walls, and the original tin ceiling. Two dressing rooms were added during the remodel.

The historic building was erected by Dr. G.S. Wellons following the aftermath of the January 12-13, 1895, fire that destroyed an entire block of the business district. Wellons opened a drug store on the street level and had his office on the second floor.

Older area residents are familiar with the location as the longtime home for Johnson’s Paint Store and Western Auto during much of the 20th century.

Moxie’s store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The store can be reached at 740-391-6643 and is featured on Facebook at “Moxie on the Main.”

Bruce Yarnall, local historian, is former general manager of the Barnesville Enterprise. A Muskingum College graduate, he is currently an employee of the District of Columbia (Washington, DC) Historic Preservation Office.