Open auditions set for Ohio University Eastern’s virtual production 'Scattered Shakespeare'

Submitted by Ohio University Eastern Campus

The Theater Department of Ohio University Eastern announced open community auditions for its upcoming virtual production of “Scattered Shakespeare.” It is a collection of scenes and monologues from Shakespeare that will be chosen by the OHIO Eastern Theatre cast and Director Dennis Fox. OHIO Eastern Theatre’s first-ever virtual production “Scattered Shakespeare” will be performed once via live internet streaming in April 2021.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25 via Zoom. Auditions are open to anyone in the community. Anyone interested, including public school students and community members, are heartily encouraged to audition. No previous theater or Shakespeare experience is necessary. Auditions will be cold readings only, so a prepared audition piece is not necessary. The readings to be used will be posted before auditions. Those interested in auditioning should visit the Ohio University Eastern website, https://www.ohio.edu/eastern/current-students/theatre to register for the Zoom audition.

All rehearsals will begin on March 8, and will be held virtually via Zoom. Ohio University students are eligible for credit through THAR 2100. The live performance will be held at a time to be determined on April 16-18.

For more information, contact OUE Theatre Director Dennis Fox at foxd@ohio.edu.