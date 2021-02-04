Road salt, grants, and court report top Barnesville Village Council meeting agenda

Staff Report

Barnesville Village Administrator Roger Deal told council on Feb. 1 that, due to the snow and ice storms this winter, the village’s road salt supply is dwindling, and he will need to find another source for it.

In other business, Bill Knox, economic development director, informed council about the Ohio NatureWorks Grant Program, which provides assistance for youth centers, trails, and recreational areas if the village is interested.

Fire Chief Tim Hall reported the department recently received its new squad.

Mayor Dale Bunting gave the mayor’s court report for January 2021. He said the state received $666.50, Belmont County received $25.50 and the village received $1,254 for a total of $1,946.

In other business, Deal updated council on the OPWC application for the Slope Creek Waterline Project. He said out of the 49 applications, the village scored number 8 of the 23 applications presented for funding.

Deal also said that RCAP, a division of Ohio EPA, has offered to include the village in a grant to assist with GPS mapping of water and sewer facilities. He said this would help the operations crew, especially in cold weather. The village’s share would be $24,500 plus $5,000 in kind labor. In return, the village will get $12,000 worth of GPS equipment. After discussion, council agreed to move forward with the HIS Mapping Grant, if references are satisfactory.

Council agreed to pay the bills totaling $66,299.27.

Council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 16 (instead of Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day).