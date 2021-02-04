Ogden Wellness Weekend canceled again this year

Submitted to the Enterprise

WHEELING — The 2021 Ogden Wellness Weekend, which had been set for Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, has been canceled as a consequence of ongoing considerations over COVID-19, according to organizers.

The Wellness Weekend, sponsored by WVU Drugs, consists of the Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Basic, the Robust as Nails City Problem offered by The Wellbeing Plan, and the Ohio Valley Path Companions Heritage Path Bicycle Tour.

The weekend’s occasions additionally embrace a 5K run and stroll together with two occasions for youngsters — the Ogden Enjoyable Run and the OV Father or mother Tiny Tot Trot.

The choice to cancel the Wellness Weekend got here after deliberation and session with native well-being officers, organizers stated.

“As a result of continued pressures and hardships that COVID-19 is placing on our communities and space well-being care suppliers, we imagine it’s in the most effective curiosity to cancel the 2021 occasion and give attention to the 2022 Wellness Weekend,” stated Perry Nardo, basic supervisor of The Intelligencer and Wheeling Information-Register. “This can be a troublesome resolution, however, one I imagine is in the most effective pursuits of our runners, walkers, Robust as Nails contributors, and in addition our volunteers.”

That is the second straight 12 months that COVID-19 has precipitated the Wellness Weekend to be canceled.

