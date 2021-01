Submitted to the Enterprise

BELMONT COUNTY – County Road 4, Colerain Pike, is scheduled to be closed for a bridge repair project beginning on Feb. 8. The road will be closed in both directions for a period of four weeks.

The closure is 0.30 miles west of the Ohio 647, Mt. Pleasant Pike, intersection.

Advance warning signs will be posted and the project is weather dependent.

For more information, visit belmontcountyengineer.com/news.