Miller to lead Barnesville school board

Staff Report

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met Jan. 14 and elected Rob Miller as president and Katie Detling as vice president.

It was determined that the board will meet the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the middle school.

The legislative liaison will be Aaron Bruggeman and the student achievement liaison will be Denny Huntsman.

In other business, the board approved the Speech Services Agreement between the school district and East Central Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the following donations for the month of December: 200 Club, Chel’s and Starr’s Used Cars to the Athletic Department-Wrestling; Corner Pharmacy, pay outstanding lunch accounts; Carol Carpenter, student lunch accounts; Hidden Motorcycle Club, student lunch accounts; and C. Worthington Benedum Foundation, HS PLTW/Robotics.

The board approved the following items:

Increase of rates, effective Jan. 18, for both BCI and FBI checks for employees from $25 to $30, and non-employees from $30 to $35.

The middle school social students teaching position (currently assigned to the sixth grade) to Bryce Allen, effective the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Long-term substitute teacher contract to Rebekah Detling, effective Jan. 7, 2021.

One-year supplemental contract for Ryan Grear, assistant boys’ track coach.

Volunteer Brian Grear for the boys’ track team.

Resignation of Misty Cruse as 7-hour high school aide, effective Jan. 4.

Misty Bradford as a substitute cook.

In other business, the board appointed the Rev. Andrew Woods to the Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library Board of Trustees for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2027.

The Superintendent and Treasurer also recognized the school board members since January is Board Member Appreciation Month