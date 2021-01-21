Library adds new items to its shelves

Submitted to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library recently added the following items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Sheryl Ann Betts Pierce given by B.A.C.E.

Donation made in memory of Marjorie Dunfee given by B.A.C.E.

Donation made in memory of Evelyn Pifer Stevens given by Bob and Kay Gray.

Donation made in memory of Gene Miller given by Betty Ann Toohey.

Donation made in memory of Gary “Fizz” Grear given by Betty Ann Toohey.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Brenda Brown.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Eric Woodward.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Dick and Joan Reischman.

Tasty Dessert. In memory of Evelyn Pifer Stevens given by Bernard, Julie and Meagan Carpenter.

How Baseball Happened by Thomas Gilbert. In memory of Marcella R. Carpenter given by Travis, Marcy and Girls.

On Flowers by Amy Merrick. In memory of Cynthia L. Ward given by Doris and Sheila Turner.

Just The Good Stuff by Rachel Mansfield. In memory of Edna Milligan given by The Barnesville Chapter #206 OES.

The Good Book Of Southern Baking by Kelly Fields. When You Need Wings by Lita Judge.

In memory of Pauline Doudna given by Helen and Bob Boswell.

Even Better Brownies by Mike Johnson. In memory of Pauline Doudna given by Heather Harrison Lengyel.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Patricia Wells.

The Wesley Prayer Challenge by Chris Folmsbee. In memory of Gene Miller given by Barnesville Library Staff and Board of Trustees.

Fan Tales: A Chronicle Of Wild Turkey Hunting Stories by Berdette Zastrow. In memory of Robert Dunn given by Barnesville High School Class of 1958.

Holy Sweet! by Peabody Johanson. In memory of Marjorie Plumly given by Rick and Ronna Allen Family.

Baking Gold by Jami Curl. In memory of Marjorie Plumly given by Barnesville Chapter #206 OES.

God Will Help You by Max Lucado. In memory of Susan Tracy given by Martha Wells and Diane Burga and Families.

Fiction

The Promised Land by Elizabeth Musser. Inspirational

Small Kingdoms by Charlaine Harris. Mystery

American Demon by Kim Harrison. Fantasy

Neighbors by Danielle Steel.

NYPD Red 6 by James Patterson.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

Tools Of Engagement by Tessa Bailey.

Fool Me Twice by Jeff Lindsay.

The Daydream Cabin by Carolyn Brown.

The Lucky One by Lori Rader-Day.

The Harbinger II: The Return by Jonathan Cahn. Inspirational

Death In The Family by Tessa Wegert. Mystery

To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars by Christopher Paolini. Science Fiction

Get Out Of Town by Terrence McCauley. Large Print Western

The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin.

Spin by Patricia Cornwell.

Red Hands by Christopher Golden.

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter.

The Jetsetters by Amanda Ward.

Confessions Of A Curious Bookseller by Elizabeth Green.

Non-Fiction

Your Income Tax 2021.

Long Time Coming Michael Eric Dyson.

Murder Of Innocence: True Crime Thrillers by James Patterson.

DVDs

After We Collided.

Cobra Kai Season 1 & Season 2.

Honest Thief.

Love And Monsters.

Tenet.

Unhinged.

Winter In Vail.