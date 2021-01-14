Two women killed in Bellaire house fire

Submitted to the Enterprise

BELLAIRE – Two women in Bellaire have died after a house fire on Jan. 8.

According to authorities, a neighbor reporting that there was “an explosion, then a fire” at a McGregor Hill Road residence, just after 2:30 p.m.

Roberta Ponsetti, 75, and her daughter, Annette Ponsetti, 54, died in the fire.

The house was deemed a complete loss, and an intense search was conducted to find the bodies.

Two family pets, a dog and a cat, also reportedly died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.