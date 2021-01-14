Tickhill to lead Barnesville council

Submitted to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met Jan. 4 and selected councilmember Les Tickhill as council’s president for the year.

Mayor Dale Bunting was to provide a new council committee list at the Jan. 19, meeting.

In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal updated the council on the Sidewalk Loan Program. It is a very successful program, he said, and he wishes more residents would take advantage of it. Deal said he may try advertising on social media, along with the newspaper. Councilman Jamie Betts suggested putting a note on the water bills about it.

Meanwhile, Deal said it’s been a rough couple of weeks for public works. The crew has been out a lot of hours for ice and snow. There are eight out of 10 men off either with Covid-19 or being quarantined. This last ice storm, Deal said he had two people instead of at least seven. He thanked Fire Chief Tim Hall and the township workers for pitching in and helping.

He also said he has been responding to water emergencies.

Councilman Betts said he would like to see mask wearing made mandatory and possibly go to virtual council meetings.

In other business, Chief Hall presented the council with the 2020 Fire Calls Summary Report. He said it has been a very busy year. He thanked all personnel for continuing to work through it.

The EMS Summary Report was to be available at the council’s next meeting after Jan. 4.

Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked for the council’s approval to apply for a USDA Grant/Loan for a police cruiser. Council approved.

In other business, Village Administrator Deal said the Mother’s Club Shelter at Barnesville Park suffered damage from a wind storm on Nov. 15. The insurance claim provided the back part of the roof only. The estimate from Kaiser’s for a total roof replacement was $6,200. The roof has some age on it and the village’s share would be approximately $3,100 to replace the entire roof so the shingles would match. Councilman Tim McKelvey suggested a metal roof. After discussion, Deal said he would get an estimate on a metal roof and warranty coverage on the shelter. However, the council agreed to replace the entire roof on the Mother’s Club Shelter.