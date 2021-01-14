Ohio University Board of Trustees hears report on degrees awarded

Submitted to the Enterprise

ATHENS — The Ohio University Board of Trustees heard an update on the university’s completion plan for students. Included in the board report is a comparison between the number of degrees awarded by each campus for 2012-13 and 2019-20.

The university, as a whole, awarded 9,973 degrees last academic year and 8,369 for the 2012-2013 academic year, an increase of nearly 20 percent.

The entire increase in degrees can be attributed to the Athens campus. In total, the degrees issued by the five regional campuses dropped from 634 in 2012-13 to 553 in the 2019-20 academic year, a decline of nearly 14 percent.

Locally, the number of degrees awarded by the Zanesville campus dropped from 123 to 91, while the Eastern campus increased from 21 to 30.