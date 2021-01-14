Area college news

The Daily Jeffersonian

New Year, New President at West Liberty University

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University’s new leader, Dr. W. Franklin Evans is finding his first days in office packed with introductions and meetings.

Named the university’s 37th president on Nov. 19, 2020, Evans officially took the helm on Jan. 1. Arriving from South Carolina, he is still getting settled in his new Hilltop home.

“It is definitely a challenge to relocate,” said Evans, who has amassed 25 years of experience in education. “But I’m excited about getting fully here and invested in the community.”

Evans is the first Black president in the school's 183-year history. He follows President Stephan Greiner who recently retired.

WLU expects to welcome its students back to the Hilltop for the spring term on Jan. 19. Due to the pandemic, the first week of classes will be virtual as mass COVID-19 testing takes place for both students and employees.

For more information on West Liberty University and its new president, please visit westliberty.edu/president.

Local residents on Ohio Wesleyan's fall semester Dean's List

DELAWARE — The following local residents have earned recognition on Ohio Wesleyan University's 2020 fall semester Dean's List.

Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes to qualify for OWU Dean's List recognition.

Qualifying students included Lindsey Ashcraft, Coshocton; Kyler Brock, Zanesville; Josie Fornara, Coshocton; Payne Johnson, Barnesville; Jay McConkey, Cambridge; Maddy Miller, Coshocton; Maggie Myers, Coshocton; and Dalton Rice, Caldwell.

Anna Ryan named to President's List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Anna Ryan, a senior Biblical Counseling major from Zanesville, was among approximately 600 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2020 President's List.

The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Holly Quinn named to DePauw University's fall 2020 Dean's List

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Holly Quinn of Zanesville, has been named to DePauw University's Fall 2020 Dean's List.

The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

UK College of Arts & Sciences Announces Fall 2020 Dean's List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Local students earning Dean's List honors included Jorden Coon, Cambridge, a psychology major, and Libby Dolen, Zanesville, a neuroscience major.

OSU Newark autumn semester 2020 Dean’s List

NEWARK — The Ohio State University at Newark has released its dean’s list for autumn semester 2020. Students must be enrolled at least 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.5 gpa to qualify.

Area students named to the Dean’s List included:

Bryson Harper, Caldwell; Jett McElroy, Cambridge; Kathryn Pratt, Chandlersville; Alex Clark, Coshocton; Chandra Haines, Coshocton; Colt Stottlemire, Coshocton; Blaze Williams, Coshocton; Jacob Sudduth, Freeport; Drew Baker, New Concord; Alexis Wilfong, Norwich; Kaden Smith, West Lafayette; Stone Adams, Zanesville; Madison Coffey, Zanesville; Ashton Kemble, Zanesville; Kaylee Mohler, Zanesville; Mackenzie Rennie, Zanesville; Amber Riggs, Zanesville; and Breandan Wheeler, Zanesville.