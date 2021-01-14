Library adds new items to its shelves

Submitted to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Stan and Harriett Gregory.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Brad and Nancy Wilson.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by James and Jacquelyn Taggart.

Donation made in memory of Pauline Doudna given by Richard and Cynthia Lallathin.

Donation made in memory of Jo Ann (Sall) Williamson given by Barnesville High School Class of 1960.

Kitchen Wise by Shirley Corriher. In memory of Jo Ann (Sall) Williamson given by B.A.C.E.

Modern Warriors by Pete Hegseth. Bowling Beyond The Basics by James Freeman. In memory of Rev. Gene Miller given by Martha Wells, Wesley and Molly, Rodney and Kelly, Diane and Tom, Donald and Tammy, Todd and Families.

Barns Across America by Jeffrey Steccato. In memory of Paul Eddy given by Barnesville Class of 1967.

Fiction

The Last Mrs. Summers by Rhys Bowen. Mystery

The Valkyrie Protocol by David Weber. Science Fiction

Rising Fire by William Johnstone. Large Print Western

The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert. Young Adult

Hush-Hush by Stuart Woods.

The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher.

The Night Swim by Megan Goldin.

The Queen’s Secret by Karen Harper.

Hidden Salem by Kay Hooper.

The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley.

Whispering Hearts by V.C. Andrews.

Non-Fiction

Peterson’s How To Get Money For College 2021.

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Children’s

Find It Things That Go. Boardbook

Love From The Crayons by Drew Daywalt.

The Lights In The Church by Marilee Mayfield.

The Heart Of A Whale by Anna Pignataro.

We Don’t Eat Our Classmates by Ryan Higgins.

The Bridge Home by Padma Venkatraman.

Turtle Boy by M. Evan Wolkenstein.

Smithsonian 10-Minute Science Experiments by Steve Spangler.

Book on CDs

Deadly Cross by James Patterson.

God Will Help You by Max Lucado.