Governor announces plan to vaccinate state's senior population

Submitted to the Enterprise

As the county health department continues to receive about 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine weekly, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to vaccinate the state’s senior citizen population, 80 years and older, beginning this week.

In subsequent weeks, the maximum age to receive the initial shot will drop by five years with those 65 and older expected to be eligible by February 8, a boon to Belmont County where almost 50 percent of the population falls in in this senior category.

In addition, health care workers continue to receive vaccinations and staff at schools are expected to receive vaccinations next month as well.

In the testing arena, the Ohio National Guard tested over 100 at the Ohio University Eastern campus on January 9.

As of January 12, Belmont County has recorded 4,182 positive cases with over 900 in isolation and 34 hospitalized. The county recorded its 81st death related to the pandemic, a man in his 50s.

Meanwhile, WTOV-TV 9 in Steubenville reports Monroe County health administrator Linda Dick confirmed the county has the highest occurrence rate of COVID-19 in the State of Ohio for mid-January.