Food drive benefits rebranded thrift store, food pantry

Submitted to the Enterprise

A December food drive spearheaded by the Barnesville Middle School and Village Hardware and Rentals for The Thrift Store and Food Pantry of Barnesville was a huge success.

The January newsletter of the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce notes the thrift store and food pantry at 116 S. Gardner St. is now named The Thrift Store and Food Pantry of Barnesville.

A Facebook group for the store states the name change occurred mid-July 2020.

Established here in 1981 as the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, associated with the society affiliated with the Catholic Church, the local operation was later renamed St. Vincent’s of Barnesville when it became an independent operation.

The thrift store and pantry opened in a new facility located near the Assumption Church in February 2018.

The food pantry/thrift store accepts good and monetary donations throughout the year.