Bridgeport pair arrested after search warrant executed

Submitted to the Enterprise

BRIDGEPORT – A pair in Bridgeport were taken into custody for alleged drug trafficking on Jan. 10.

According to the Bridgeport Police, a search warrant was executed with the help of Bellaire Police, at a Jacquette Street home. Officers reportedly seized an illegal firearm, fentanyl, marijuana, meth and cash.

Harry Croft Jr. and Brittany West are both face drug trafficking and weapons under disability charges.

Police said they are also convicted felons on probation.