County Road 86, Pleasant Ridge Road, to close

County Road 86, Pleasant Ridge Road, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The roadway will be open once construction ceases each day. This project consists of replacing three culverts.

The closure is approximately 0.50 miles south of the township road 234, Waterman Hill Road aka Cool Hill Road, intersection.

The project is weather dependent.

See belmontcountyengineer.com/news for more details.