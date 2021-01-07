‘Rocks’ claim wrestling invitational

Submitted to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The “Rocks” captured the post-Christmas 28th America’s Best Value Inn Invitational besting the hometown Red Devils 251-233.5, to win the 11-team event. West Holmes came in third followed by Carrollton and Minerva in the top five.

Barnesville saw 10 wrestlers reach the podium with Reese Stephen, Dakota King, and Griffen Stephen claiming their weight classes.

Second-place finishes were recorded by Skyler King, Logan Tague, and Cameron Woods. Jacob Boulet and Ayden Hannahs were fourth while George Hoover and Robby Nixon came in fifth.