OVAC Wrestling Tournament canceled

Submitted to the Enterprise

WHEELING — Due to West Virginia delaying the start of winter high school sports until March, the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference recently made the decision to cancel the OVAC Ron Mauck Wrestling Tournament, a three-day event originally scheduled to take place this month.

Earlier, conference officials reduced the event to two days and moved it to February but neither move proved fruitful.

Meanwhile, Ohio athletes will participate in sectional tournament action on Feb. 22-27 followed by district competition March 5-6 and the state tournament March 12-14.