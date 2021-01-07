OHHS now offering evening hours four days a week

Submitted to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Services announced that Miles Jefferis, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the Barnesville Family Health Center. The addition of Jefferis to the OHHS team will allow the center to offer evening hours until 7 p.m., four days a week; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

“We are thrilled to have Miles join our staff and he will allow OHHS to expand our evening hours and to be able to accept walk-in patients,” Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS, said. “Miles is knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and a team player. He understands OHHS’s mission is to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all area residents and he will assist us to accomplish that goal.”

Jefferis has a background in nursing and knows the region’s healthcare providers and networks. He grew up in Barnesville and continues to reside there with his wife, Shelby, also a nurse. Prior to coming to OHHS, Jefferis worked at Barnesville Hospital, Wheeling Hospital, and Doctors Urgent Care in St. Clairsville.

He obtained a bachelor of science in nursing and a master of science in nursing from Ohio University, Athens. Jefferis is board certified as a family nurse practitioner.

“It is exciting to see OHHS planning to offer evening hours as this will make it easier for those who are employed or who have children in school to obtain medical care,” Jefferis said. “I am eager to return to Barnesville and to take an active role in our area's healthcare community. Barnesville is home and it will be my privilege to care for my neighbors and all community members.”

A nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse that has additional education and experience. A nurse practitioner is able to prescribe medications, perform in-office procedures, communicate diagnoses, and order and interpret diagnostic tests. Nurse practitioners are integral members of the health care team in many hospitals and clinical practices.

Office hours for Jefferis will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Barnesville Family Health Center and he will also be available to see walk-in patients up to 7 p.m. OHHS will continue to offer early morning appointments on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. To schedule an appointment with Jefferis at the center, call 740-239-6447.