Urgent care facility plans opening

Submitted to the Enterprise

In an announcement first made on social media, Doctors Urgent Care, with offices in Wheeling and St. Clairsville, will open in Barnesville Monday at 875 E. Main St. on the village’s east side. Officials for the care center provider confirmed the opening shortly after New Year’s Day.

According to the company’s website, Doctors Urgent Care was started in 1984 by a group of physicians. For the first four years, the clinic was mostly used for urgent medical needs. In 1988 Doctors Urgent Care began a journey of growth that saw changes in the economy and insurance industry.

“Through those challenges, we became a hybrid of an urgent care clinic and providers of family medical care. We quickly grew into a facility that employed physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, radiology technicians, and medical assistants,” the site notes.

The clinic provides medical care with the use of x-rays, labs, and board-certified providers that have a variety of certifications from ambulatory medicine and family practice to physician assistants.

Doctors Urgent Care is the only recognized urgent care clinic in the area that sees around 20,000 patients a year.

Until a local number is secured, the center may be reached through the St. Clairsville care center number of 740-695-4940.

The building where the center will open was previously home to Southeastern Home Care, LLC, in a building constructed in the 1990s as a branch bank for the former Wheeling National Bank, the successor to Flushing-based Community National Bank that opened here in the early 70s.