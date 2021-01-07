County enters 2021 with almost 3,900 virus cases

Submitted to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Health Department announced the county entered the new year with 3,882 confirmed COVID-19 case reveals a total population infection rate of 5.8 percent since the pandemic began early this year.

Director Robert Sproul also reported the department and Barnesville Hospital to continue to administer Moderna version vaccines to health workers and EMS personnel.

On Jan. 4, there were 1,024 people isolated having tested positive while 2,738 have recovered. Over 37 were hospitalized and 73 county residents have died with complications from the virus, an increase of six in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.