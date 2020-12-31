School board elects Miller president pro-tem

Submitted to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met in a brief session on Dec. 17. The board elected member Rob Miller as the president pro-tem over the organizational meeting on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The board of education also approved the following items:

Awarded the middle school Language Arts teaching position to Melanie Beeson, effective with the 2020-21 school year.

Awarded the middle school Social Studies teaching position to Denise Adkins-Leach, effective with the 2020-21 school year.

Issued a long-term substitute teacher contract to Kayla Amedro, effective Dec. 14, 2020.

Approved the services agreements between the Ohio School Boards Association and the school district.

Approved a list of donations to various accounts.

Approved a list of board policies.