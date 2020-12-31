Barnesville Manor residents return home after fire

Submitted to the Enterprise

Almost all of the Barnesville Manor residents, who were displaced nearly a month ago for a major fire in the building, have returned home. While the fire was confined, there was extensive water damage that EMA Director Dave Ivan said would take a month or more to repair.

But to the joy of many and thanks to the quick work of the management company, those affected got the gift of some *normalcy* this Christmas by being able to spend the holidays in their homes.

The American Red Cross assisted more than 40 clients with direct financial assistance and all cases are now closed.