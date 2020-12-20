Blattler joins Hartley & Marshall LLC

Submitted to the Enterprise

Hartley & Marshall LLC in Barnesville announces that Diane Blattler will be joining the staff in December.

Blattler comes to the company with over 25 years of experience in accounting, payroll and tax preparation. Her knowledge and understanding of the services that they provide, will be a welcome addition to the team.

Also, at the end of December, Elizabeth “Betsy” Hartley will be retiring after a 50-year career of employment in the fields of accounting and tax preparation. Hartley will still be in the office one day a week and as needed to assist with the 2021 tax season. Her career includes working at the GC Murphy Store, East End Garage, Lotus Glass, Olney Friends School, CD Bookkeeping & Tax Service, and closes with Hartley & Marshall LLC. While it is true that she will be setting aside her calculator, she has been gathering her craft and quilting supplies as she moves into the retirement sector to pursue creative projects and reading books.

Hartley & Marshall LLC is located at 124 E. Main St., Barnesville. They may be reached by calling 740-425-3313 or 740-425-1200.