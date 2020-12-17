McKelvey joins Barnesville Village Council

Submitted to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met Dec. 7 and appointed village resident Tim McKelvey to the vacant seat.

Mayor Dale Bunting said council had interviews for the vacant council seat. He said four “wonderful people” showed interest in the community and sincere admiration for the village.

In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal asked council to authorize the sale of the 1997 Ford Bucket Truck. Council approved.

Fire Chief Tim Hall commended his department for a very busy last couple of weeks. He said they have done a fine job. He also thanked Police Chief Rocky Sirianni and the police department for their help in working together.

Mayor Bunting gave the November Mayor’s Court report. The state received $1,123; Belmont County, $39; and the village received $1,535, for a total of $2,697.

Barnesville Park Supervisor Richie Wells thanked council for the new side by side. He also informed council that Guy Johns is done for the season.

In other business, Village Administrator Deal informed council that he had included in their council packets the bulk chemical bids for 2021. He had sent out approximately 20 bids and only got two bids back. Deal asked council’s authorization to accept the lowest and best bids that were highlighted. Council approved.

Mayor Bunting and Village Administrator Deal gave an update on the Slope Creek Waterline Project. They said that the project will go to bid by mid 2021 and construction to start by year end 2021.