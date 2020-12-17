Bridge project underway at Barkcamp State Park

Submitted to the Enterprise

BELMONT — Work is currently underway for an Ohio Department of Transportation $285,000 bridge rehabilitation project at the park. The project required water in Belmont Lake to be lowered about eight feet.

The low water level in the 117-acre lake will remain that way until the work is completed in February.

The work will consist of rebuilding pier caps under the bridge, adding steel plates and concrete.

Funding for the ODOT project is made possible through an agreement with the Ohio Division of Natural Resources, which is funding the whole thing.