Hospice of Guernsey Memorial Dove trees are up across area

Submitted to the Enterprise

Each year, Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. provides loved ones an opportunity to remember those whom they’ve lost by displaying memorial ornaments on trees across the area or they can be or gifted to family and friends. This year’s ornament is a bulb with floating verse, feather, dove charm and memorial tag. A donation of $6 per ornament is requested.

The ornaments will decorate the Dove Trees in each community Hospice of Guernsey serves. In Guernsey County, the trees are located at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant and People’s Bank on Wheeling Ave., in Cambridge, in Noble County, one can be found at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Caldwell, and Annie K’s Restaurant in Barnesville will host the tree for Belmont county. Dove Trees will be at each location until after New Year.

The ornaments can be picked up from the location they are displayed anytime throughout the holiday season. After New Year, all remaining ornaments will be returned to the Hospice of Guernsey office and will be available for pick up there. All funds raised will go to patient care and bereavement services provided by Hospice of Guernsey.

If you would like to order one of this year’s special ornaments, or would like additional information, please contact Stephanie Pfalzgraf by calling 740-432-7440.