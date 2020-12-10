Threat, weather and holiday break result in short school week

Submitted to the Enterprise

What was planned as a four-day school week for Barnesville Schools following Thanksgiving break was reduced to one day, Thursday, Dec. 3 following a credible threat and weather cancellations.

Students were expected to return to instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 1, but virtual and in-person classes were canceled due to snow on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Classes were underway Friday when threatening messages that appeared to target the school buildings were discovered on social media.

Police Chief Rocky Sirianni confirmed the indictment resulted in a police search of all three district buildings after staff and students were evacuated. Unofficial reports indicate the messages claimed a bomb was planted in one of the buildings.

The incident only added to citizens' stress since the Thanksgiving murder of Norma Schumacher Matko in the family’s farm home just north of the village. Sirianni indicated there was no connection between the two.

The same day as the threat, family members received friends at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home. A private Mass at the Assumption Catholic Church took place on Saturday.