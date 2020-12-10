Senior Centers will remain closed

Submitted to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Senior Citizen Centers including western county locations in Barnesville, Bethesda, Centerville, and Flushing will remain closed throughout the winter due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Senior Services Director Dwane Pielech, stated last week.

The agency was working on a safe reopening plan in recent months that will hopefully be implemented when warmer weather arrives.

Activities at all centers were suspended and centers were closed in mid-March when Governor Mike DeWine issued a statewide health emergency related to the worldwide pandemic.