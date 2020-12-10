COVID cases, deaths spike in Belmont County

Submitted to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Prior to the Enterprise press deadline, the Belmont County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 56 additional cases.

All of the deceased were females with two being in their 70s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

The total number of deaths is 47 up from 25, a number that was static for several months running.

As of Dec. 8, there were 2,640 positives cases with 855 of those individuals isolated in Belmont County.

A positive COVID case within health department staff after the Thanksgiving holiday sidelined several of the agency’s employees including contact tracers.

Statewide last week, Ohio surpassed more than half a million total COVID-19 cases in the state since it began tracking the data in March.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, a total of 510,018 (+25,721) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,103 (+81) deaths and 30,226 (+657) hospitalizations. Tuesday’s numbers include 12,600 positive tests that were backlogged in the Ohio Department of Health’s system.