‘Christmas in Barnesville’ coloring book available

Submitted to the Enterprise

Local author Mike Duve has just released his latest commemorative coloring book, "Christmas In Barnesville.”

This 212-page book is his Christmas card to everyone from his hometown of Barnesville. It is a collection of memories of Barnesville's past captured in photos, newspaper clippings, and coloring pages. Additionally, he is fortunate to have several photos taken by local photographers Carrie Secrest and Jean Daniels. Their photos feature the local winter landscape and wildlife in and around Barnesville.

The coloring pages feature many businesses now open in Barnesville and a few from the past. Some of the old newspaper ads are truly works of art in black and white newsprint. Along with newspaper clippings of past Christmas parades and record snowfalls, Duve has included interesting articles and photos that current and past residences of Barnesville have shared on Facebook. It is simply incredible to remember how many businesses once graced the few square blocks of downtown Barnesville. You could find men's clothing from top hats to shoes, ladies' dresses, hardware, fishing tackle, and toys. Oh, the toys you could find in Barnesville at one time. No less than six different stores carried toys. Often more than one had a Santa to listen to your dreams. We never knew what a gem we had here in Barnesville. Today, you would have to travel many miles and visit multiple shopping centers, big box stores, and malls to find the same selection we once enjoyed locally.

Christmas time truly was the most wonderful time of the year in Barnesville. Not only is this book a sentimental look at our past, but a snapshot of the businesses of today.

You can find this book for purchase at Blossoms’ Flower Shop, the Chamber of Commerce office located at 130 W. Main Street in Barnesville, and on Amazon.com.