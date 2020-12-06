Stelzer earns Edward Jones' Eagle Award

Special to the Jeffersonian

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rory Stelzer, of Cambridge, recently received the firm's Eagle Award for her "clear vision of both client and business goals" over the past year. Only 1,590 financial advisors received the award.

"When you work for a firm that is known for its outstanding service," Stelzer said, "it's quite an honor to be singled out for your service record."

Rory Stelzer's office is located at 351 Highland Ave. in Cambridge.

Rory Stelzer and Branch Office Administrator Stacy Hrinko can be reached at 740-995-8001. You may also visit Stelzer's website at edwardjones.com/rory-stelzer.