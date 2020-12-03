Sonotone Hearing Aid Center helps with Toys for Tots donations

Submitted to the Enterprise

Sonotone Hearing Aid Center is serving as a collection site for Toys for Tots.

You can drop off new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages at either Sonotone location -- in Bridgeport or in Barnesville.

You can even order the gift through Amazon and have it delivered right to the center.

All of the items will be given to area families in need.

The deadline to drop off toys is Dec. 16.

And if you are a family in need, you have until the end of the day Wednesday to sign up on the Toys for Tots website.