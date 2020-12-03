Seniors displaced after fire

Submitted to the Enterprise

No one was injured after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment at National Church Residences Barnesville Manor Apartment Complex on Thursday (Dec. 3). Barnesville Manor, which it is commonly referred to, is a rental community for seniors 62 and above.

The fire was contained to one apartment, but the entire building suffered major damage when the sprinkler system activated and drenched every floor.

That led to the evacuation of the more than 50 residents who live in the senior residential community.

Belmont County EMA and the Barnesville fire and police departments were among the units responding to the call, which came in around 9:40 a.m.

Church vans and family members helped all of the residents find safety and shelter.