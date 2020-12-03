Snow, sleet cause accidents on Interstate 70

Submitted to the Enterprise

QUAKER CITY — Traffic was backed up on Interstate 70, due to a pile-up of semi tractor-trailers on Dec. 1.

According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, reports of multiple tractor-trailers either jack-knifed or rolled over came in around 7:45 a.m. I-70 was closed eastbound between the Quaker City Exit and the I-77 interchange for a few hours.

The area was hit with approximately three inches of snow and sleet which lead to dangerous road conditions.

No injuries were reported.