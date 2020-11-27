Chamber, Watt Center offer local history gift ideas

Submitted to the Enterprise

Stymied trying to figure out what to buy that special person who is interested in local history and the Barnesville community? Then consider these offerings from the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce and the Watt Center for History and the Arts.

The 37th annual ornament celebrates the Barnesville-Bradfield Airport, the official Belmont County airfield. The limited-edition collectible ornament may be purchased at the chamber office at 130 West Main Street during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday. The cost is $8 per bulb. Mail orders are also available. Please add $5 for shipping and handling.

The Watt Center for History and the Arts 2021 calendar is now available for sale at the following in-town locations: Flower Gardens, Do-It-Best Hardware, Avenues of Barnesville, Designed for Print, Barnesville Antique Mall and Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce Office.

The annual calendar features photographs, subjects of Barnesville history and 1921 news tidbits under this year’s theme “Fire! Fire! Fire!”, a salute to the Barnesville Fire Department volunteers upon the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the organization’s formation.

The cost for each calendar is $8, or $7 each for orders of five or more. Mail orders please add $2 for shipping and handling per copy. Please send mail orders to: Watt Center, P.O. Box 463, Barnesville, OH 43713; and make checks payable to The Watt Center.

Centennial Souvenir 1808-1908 Barnesville, Belmont County, Ohio, an 11 x 8.5 inch softbound 84-page publication, goes on sale this week for $20 each at three downtown locations – Avenues of Barnesville, Barnesville Antique Mall, and the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Mailed copies also cost $20. Address orders to: Watt Center, P.O. Box 463, Barnesville, OH 43713; and make checks payable to The Watt Center.

Each book purchase will include access to a colorful set of 90 online side-by-side 1908-to-2020 comparison pictures of homes and buildings then and now – 88 showing structures still standing, and two in memory of homes recently demolished.