FFA Senior Spotlight: Rafe Cacioppo

Submitted to the Enterprise

This week's senior is the vice president, Rafe Cacioppo.

He is a four-year member of the Barnesville FFA. He has learned how to work with others in the FFA program. His favorite memory is attending State FFA Convention his freshman year.

Cacioppo plans to utilize his trade of welding and become a member of the Iron Workers Union, Local 549.

He has received his State FFA Degree and is on track to receive his American Degree. He was asked what advice he has for current and future Ag students, “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something, always be determined.”