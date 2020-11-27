‘Blame My Roots’ on tap for 2021

Submitted to the Enterprise

MORRISTOWN – After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for the Belmont County country music festival are moving forward with a full program the third weekend of July at the Valley View Campgrounds on U.S 40 east.

Country music stars booked for the two-day even on July 16-17 include Miranda Lambert, Neal McCoy, Lee Brice, Jo Dee Messina, Tenille Townes, Adam Doleac, Niko Moon, Walker Montgomery and Allie Colleen.

Additional information on the festival is posted on the festival website at http://blamefest.com/index.php.