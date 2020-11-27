Belmont College welcomes new academic advisor

Submitted to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College announced the addition of Jennifer Nettles to its staff. She assumed the role of academic advisor effective Oct. 28, 2020.

As academic advisor, Nettles will provide individual academic guidance and counseling to all current and prospective students. She will proactively provide current and potential students with appropriate information about degree completion plans, retention strategies, career pathways, educational progress, and services at Belmont College.

Nettles comes to Belmont College from Wheeling University, where she worked as associate registrar. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Wheeling Jesuit University.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Jennifer to Belmont,” said Bridgette Dawson, Dean of Student Affairs. “Her experience working with students in higher education is noteworthy and our entire staff looks forward to working with her to provide excellent service and new opportunities for our students."