Barnesville’s love affair with bowling dates to the 1930s

Bruce Yarnall

Special to the Enterprise

“‘Dandy Dick’ Fires Perfect Game” was a headline in the Jan. 18, 1962 Enterprise when Dick Bishop achieved a perfect 300 bowling score on alley No. 2 at Hilltop Lanes. Located on the second floor of 161 East Main Street over the Green Cottage Restaurant, Bishop was owner/operator of the four-lane alley at that time.

The story noted Bishop was the second bowler to score a perfect game in Barnesville. Jim McCoy, longtime Enterprise employee, achieved the same fete a few years earlier at the competing 20th Century Lanes over Bohandy’s Restaurant at 129 West Main Street.

Barnesville's love of bowling goes back to the 1930s when James Nickles, younger brother of “Gus” Nickles, opened a four-lane “complete and modern bowling alley” overtop of Gus’s Green Castle Restaurant and Confectionary, according to Dr. D.O. Sheppard’s The Story of Barnesville.

The Palace Bowling Alley complemented a pool hall, also operated by James, at the front of the building. The billiards gig was in business on the first floor of the same building shortly after the end of World War I. It was moved to the second level when the restaurant opened.

In January 1945, the alley, pool hall and entire second story of the building were destroyed in a fire that also heavily damaged the restaurant below. The Nickles family rebuilt the building and reopened both businesses.

Around the same time, the second bowling alley was installed on the second story of the Bohandy Restaurant. The 20th Century Lanes was a major competitor for the attention of the bowling community until 1963 when the town’s third bowling alley was constructed.

“Eight New Bowling Alleys to Be Constructed Here” declared the Enterprise front page banner headline May 23, 1963. Hilltop owner Bishop was teaming up with local businessman Tom Robinson, owner of T & A Rogers Hardware, to construct new lanes on an open lot between S. Chestnut and E. South streets. The lot owned by the hardware firm was used for a parking lot, and prior to that for lumber yard storage, back to a disastrous fire in 1921 that claimed the Roby Cigar Company.

“The new establishment will be modern in every respect with eight, magic-circle completely automatic AMF lanes. The AMF equipment is to be the latest available with the patented spare maker innovation”, the article related.

Robinson and Bishop said they intended to have the business open for the start of the fall/winter bowling season and the building would be “completely air-conditioned for year-round bowling comfort.”

In August Bishop was pictured with AMF’s John Kramer who was directing an installation crew after completing similar jobs in Bellaire in Cambridge. Kramer noted each wooden alley weighed approximately 4,000 pounds each.

The following month, as work was finishing up with the installation of pinsetters, the new business was given a name – Chestnut Lanes. Bishop said the alleys would open Saturday evening, September 20.