Barnesville school board approves retirement of middle school teacher

Submitted to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met Nov. 19 and accepted the resignations of two employees.

The board accepted the retirement of JoAnn Murphy, middle school social studies teacher, effective May 26, 2021.

The board also accepted the resignation of Robert Stitzer, groundskeeper/floater, effective Oct. 22, 2020.

In other business, the board approved a subgrant agreement between Somerset Township Trustees and the school district.

The board also approved the updated five-year financial forecast for the district.

The board accepted donations from the following: BPOE No. 1699 to M.S. Gate Program; Chestnut Lanes to Athletic Department; Barnesville Do It Best to Athletic Department; Community Alumni Band to M.S. Band Program; VFW Post 2792 to M.S. Ohio Summit; Dave and Judy Johnson to Athletic Department; Barnesville Football Moms to Athletic Department; Barnesville Boosters 200 Club to Athletic Department; Barnesville Kiwanis to M.S. Gate Program; and Barnesville Kiwanis to M.S. OMUN Program.

The following classified substitutes were approved: David Stephens, substitute bus driver, cook, custodian, groundskeeper/floater; and Theresa Jefferis, substitute aide.

The following volunteers were approved: TJ King, Kyle King, Quentin Castello and Luke Johnson, volunteer assistant wrestling coach.