FFA Senior Spotlight: Meet RJ Detling

Submitted to the Enterprise

This week’s Senior Spotlight is the chaplain: RJ Detling.

He is a four-year member of the Barnesville FFA. He has learned how to properly use shop equipment. His favorite memory is attending the National FFA Convention.

Detling plans to attend college and study instrumentation and electronics.

He has received his State FFA Degree and is on track to receive his American Degree. He was asked what advice he has for current and future Ag students, “Go on all the trips.”