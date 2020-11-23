Council discusses electric accounts; councilman resigns

Submitted to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met Nov. 9 and heard from an energy specialist regarding the village’s electric accounts.

Larry Taylor, of Volunteer Energy, asked council for the opportunity to earn the electric business for the village’s accounts. AEP would continue to be the village’s utility company, but Volunteer Energy would supply the village’s electric at a lower rate. He presented a price quote and account listing to council. He asked council to review the information and he will return at the next council meeting, Nov. 23, for council’s decision.

In other business, council accepted the resignation of councilman Steven Hill, effective Nov. 5, 2020. Council approved the resignation with regret.

Village Administrator Roger Deal updated council on the OPWC Paving Project. He said that 18 streets were finalized recently. They opted out of putting fabric down on five streets due to the weather. Deal said they did a great job and he also expressed his appreciation to Rocky Sirianni and the police department for their cooperation with helping to clear the streets of parking.

Deal also updated council on the North Lincoln storm pipes. He said Zemba Brothers came in a week ago with their jet rodder and vac truck, as well as their sewer camera to clean storm and sanitary lines. They did find a belly in the pipe near Watt Avenue. This will need addressed and dug up to see what is in there. They definitely need to replace the 24-inch pipe from N. Lincoln to the Plumly’s.

Deal said Penny Shepherd thanked council for the work that they had done in regards to Louise Lane. She said she needs clarification on the alley before her contractor can give her an estimate for a garage. Village Solicitor Adam Myser spoke with Ms. Shepherd.

In reports to council:

Fire Chief Tim Hall asked for council’s approval to add Dylan Clark to the EMS Department. Council agreed. He also asked for council’s approval to remove Amy York Terrett from the EMS and Fire departments. Council approved. Hall presented council with a proposal to increase EMS rates. He said rates have not been adjusted since 2011. Council agreed. Hall informed council that due to the EMS call value and with transports provided, he feels there is a great need for an additional two-person crew twice a month. Council approved.

Mayor Dale Bunting gave the October Mayor’s Court report: State, $785; Belmont County, $24; and Village, $1,478, for a total of $2,287.

Police Chief Rocky Sirianni informed council that himself and K-9 Officer Kubat are interested in the county’s Special Operation Branch Training with the Sheriff’s Office. It is one day a month and it would provide good knowledge and training. Council expressed approval for this.

In other business, councilman Jamie Betts said with the increased cases of Covid-19 that there may be a need to have meetings virtually.

Council also agreed to purchase an ATV for the park. Richie Wells, park supervisor, suggested it be purchased from the Covid funding and the ATV be used to help with the sanitizing of all areas of the park, including the shelter houses and playgrounds. Council agreed.