Community Foundation issues annual report, elects officers

Submitted to the Enterprise

The annual meeting of the Barnesville Community Foundation was held Oct. 19, for the purpose of electing officers for the coming year. Jim Grear will serve as president while Richard Marmie, vice president, Kelli Wehr, secretary, and Brenda Brown, treasurer, were returned to their respective posts for the foundation.

Elected trustees for a term expiring in 2023 were Mary Sidwell and Mike Crawford. Continuing as trustees are Rebecca Thomas, Timothy McKelvey, Paulette Sawvel and Rita Hall.

The annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30 was recently sent to voting members of the organization. The report reveals total capital and liabilities at $349,684. Total receipts, donations, and pledges for the foundation and member organizations were $185,098 while disbursements came up to $213,575 for a net loss on the year. The largest disbursement, $119,230, by the Goaliners went toward the completion of the high school football fieldhouse.

Participating member organizations of the Barnesville Community Foundation are Friends of Memorial Park, Watt Center for History and the Arts, The Haven Youth Center, Rails to Trails, Brad Detling Memorial Ridge Runner Classic, Barnesville Depot Fund, Barnesville Mother’s Club, Goaliners, Belmont County Suicide Prevention, 3 Cs Cancer Support Group, KindnesU-Lillian’s Leaders of Tomorrow Club and Home Run Club.

Donations to these organizations or the endowment and unrestricted funds are tax-deductible as permitted by federal law.

Voting members of the foundation contribute a minimum of $500 over a 10-year period. There are currently 377 businesses, organizations, and individual voting members. Another 30 life members of the foundation are deceased.

The Barnesville Community Foundation was incorporated on February 10, 1993, and commenced operations in October 1996. The late Attorney Lodge Hanlon was the driving force in the formation of the foundation as well as the Barnesville Area Education Foundation.

Donations may be sent to Barnesville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 256, Barnesville, Ohio 43713. Address general inquiries to the group by email to barnesvillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com