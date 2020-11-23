Carpenter inducted into Marietta College's chapter of National Society for Leadership and Success

Submitted to the Enterprise

MARIETTA -- Marietta College's Annastashia Carpenter, of Barnesville, is part of the inaugural class that was inducted into the National Society for Leadership and Success on Nov. 15.

Carpenter, a graduate of Barnesville High School, is majoring in undecided and is scheduled to graduate in May 2023.

The National Society for Leadership and Success is the nation's largest leadership honor society. This year's inductees were nominated during the 2020 summer (based on grade point average and identified leadership potential), and over the course of the semester have completed the "Foundations of Leadership" program - approximately 10 hours of leadership training, including an orientation, Leadership Training day program, attendance at three speakers, and participation in three small group meetings focused on goal setting and supporting their peers.