Ohio Hills Health Services recognizes National Diabetes Month

November is National Diabetes Month, and this year’s focus is on taking care of youth who have diabetes. Diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in school-age youth in the United States, affecting about 193,000 youth under 20 years old. Regardless of their age, sometimes youth who have diabetes need support with their diabetes care.

Ohio Hills Health Services is pleased to have Aarica Hanes, LPN on staff. Aarica is a Diabetes Paraprofessional Level 2. A Diabetes Paraprofessional makes managing diabetes easier. Hanes works with patients of all ages to develop a plan for them to stay healthy and provide the tools and ongoing support they need to make that plan a regular part their life.

For Hanes, Diabetes Management is personal. Six years ago, her son, Brayden, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and it changed her life.

“Brayden had not been feeling well and I took him to see the doctor. I was shocked when the lab results came back and he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes,” said Hanes. “I felt guilty I had missed something and from that moment on my mission was to learn everything I could about diabetes in order to keep Brayden healthy and just as important to allow him to have a normal childhood and to not have diabetes interfere with him being a kid.”

About 5% of the people who have diabetes have type 1. Symptoms of type 1 diabetes often develop quickly. It’s usually diagnosed in children, teens, and young adults. If you have type 1 diabetes, you’ll need to take insulin every day to survive. Currently, no one knows how to prevent type 1 diabetes.

“Aarica is a tremendous asset to our healthcare team. She is passionate about educating our patients and community members about diabetes. She knows firsthand that with proper diet, exercise and medication, diabetes can be controlled,” said Carol Davolio RN, Director of Clinical Services. “Aarica is making a difference in the lives of others.”

It’s important to help a child or teen develop a plan to manage diabetes, and they need to work with their health care team to adjust the diabetes self-care plan as needed. Here are some tips to consider for your youth’s diabetes self-care plan. Manage blood glucose levels, encourage healthy habits, stay prepared for emergencies, monitor for diabetes complications and seek mental health support if warranted.

To schedule an appointment with a healthcare provider to discuss your diabetes or risk of diabetes, call Ohio Hills Health Services at 740-239-6447.