Union Local FFA competes at trap shoot competition

Submitted to The Enterprise

The Union Local FFA Chapter recently attended the 2020 Trap shoot contest hosted by Harrison Central FFA.

The contest was held at the Jefferson Sportsman Club in Jefferson County. The schools that participated were Riverview, West Holmes, Ridgewood, Union Local, and Harrison Central.

Together, they had eight teams total.

Trap shooting is one of the three major disciplines of competitive clay pigeon shooting. The other disciplines are skeet shooting and sporting clays. The purpose of this contest is to help teach students gun safety and wildlife management skills.

Union Local FFA trap team would like to thank Corey Betts and the Bethesda Sportsman Club for their help in preparing them for the contest. Without them, their participation would not be possible. The team consisted of Faith Galavich, Charlee Daughtery, Adreanna Harper, and Colten Luyster. Galavich was seated as fifth place female of the contest.

For those of you interested in shooting sports, there is a Belmont County Shooting Sports meeting on Nov.18 at 6 p.m. at the Carnes Center.