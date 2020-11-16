St. Clairsville American Legion presents citizenship scholarship to Belmont College student

Submitted to The Enterprise

ST. CLARISVILLE – Belmont College announces that Austen Rejonis, from Bellaire, has been awarded the St. Clairsville American Legion Citizenship Scholarship.

Rejonis is a first-year student majoring in business administration and leadership.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must: be a first-year student enrolled full-time at Belmont College in an associate degree or certificate program. Eligible students must be children or grandchildren of a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and be a permanent resident of Belmont County.

The St. Clairsville American Legion Citizenship Scholarship will award one first-year student $500 for the fall semester and $500 for the spring semester for a total of $1,000 for the academic year.

“Military servicemen and women make extraordinary sacrifices in the service of their country,” said Dr. Paul Gasparro, Belmont College President. “Scholarships such as this one funded by the St. Clairsville American Legion help keep out of pocket tuition expenses manageable for our students. It is an honor to see those students who are a child or grandchild of a veteran benefit from this scholarship allowing them to achieve their educational and career goals at a reduced cost.”

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest veterans service organization, committed to mentoring and sponsorship of youth programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

Additional scholarship details, application and eligibility criteria can be found online at www.belmontcollege.edu.