Southeast Ohio school board member receives association’s highest honor

COLUMBUS — A St. Clairsville school board member has been honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award.

Michael Fador, who serves on the St. Clairsville-Richland City Schools and Belmont-Harrison Career Center boards, was recognized as a 2020 All-Ohio School Board member on Nov. 8 during the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show.

OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis introduced All-Ohio School Board members during the Opening General Session of the 65th annual conference, held virtually this year, Nov. 7-10.

Each year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions — Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest — to the All-Ohio School Board.

The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state.

Fador, who represents OSBA’s Southeast Region, has served 29 years on the St. Clairsville-Richland board and 20 years on the career center board. He’s most proud of helping pass a much-needed permanent improvement levy in the late 1980s and a bond levy for a connector building between the middle school, high school and gymnasium.

Helping students achieve always has been his top priority.

“I have always emphasized a strong curriculum to keep our students challenged,” Fador said.

Fador, who has 38 years in special education teaching, also serves on OSBA’s Southeast Region Executive Committee.

